The 3 most important players for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to beat the Broncos not named Tua
The Miami Dolphins home opener for the 2023 season is almost 24 hours away and there are several players that will have a big impact on the outcome of that game for Miami. These are three of those players.
By Brian Miller
Offensively, the Miami Dolphins may once again need a big day from the running backs and while we expect Raheem Mostert to take the lead on this, it might just be Alec Ingold who shines.
Short-yardage situations and edge blocking are a big deal in the NFL. Add to that 3rd down conversions and running backs out of the backfield and NFL offenses can be tough to defend.
For the Miami Dolphins, Alec Ingold is a tough football player to bring down. On Sunday, he could have a major impact on the outcome of the Dolphins offense.
Miami needs to utilize Ingold in every way possible to keep the Broncos defense changing tactics to stop Miami's offense. If the Broncos stop Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, they will force Miami to run the ball and if they can keep that part of Miami's game in check, Ingold would be in a prime position to make that said impact.
On the edge, Ingold is showing a lot of physicality this year compared to last season. He was pretty good last year too but this year he is playing at an even better level. His blocking on the edge is creating space in the running game and he is using his hands to catch passes and then converting them for first downs.
On Sunday, Ingold needs to be a big part of the Dolphins offense. If he is, he will find success and when the Broncos adjust, they will leave someone else available to exploit.