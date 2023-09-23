The 3 most important players for the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to beat the Broncos not named Tua
The Miami Dolphins home opener for the 2023 season is almost 24 hours away and there are several players that will have a big impact on the outcome of that game for Miami. These are three of those players.
By Brian Miller
Andrew Van Ginkel is turning into a Jim Jensen utility knife on defense and this week even with Phillips back, he needs to have a big game.
When Van Ginkel plays over 70% of the defensive snaps, the Dolphins are something crazy like 7-1 in those contests. It was a conversation topic on social media this past week. The reality is, Van Ginkel simply makes plays even when he isn't actually making plays.
His ability to force QBs out of the pocket and into quick throws gives Miami a 1-2 punch with Phillips and the fact he can work outside as a linebacker, upright on the line as a DE, and in the middle as an inside linebacker shows off his ability to play multiple roles.
Those multiple roles are important because his versatility allows Vic Fangio to play different looks by moving Van Ginkel around the field without having to substitute.
On Sunday, he and Phillips could have huge impacts in Miami's scheme against the Broncos and if Van Ginkel stays on the field, it will only be a matter of time before he disrupts the rhythm of the Broncos offense and allow Miami's secondary to make big plays.