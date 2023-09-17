The 3 players the Miami Dolphins have to account for on the New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to head home after two weeks on the road with a division win and a 2-0 record. Stopping these three New England Patriots would be a great start to getting a win.
By Brian Miller
When the national spotlight turns to the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots tonight, fans will be looking to see if the Dolphins are for real. Non-Dolphins fans will be watching to see what this offense is all about. Yet the Patriots will be the ones who everyone but Miami fans are hoping will quite the media.
For the Dolphins, opening the season with two road victories would be an incredible start to the season. In order for that to happen, they need to take care of these three players.
Rhamondre Stevenson has been the best draft pick the Patriots have made in years. He is both physical at the point of contact and elusive on the boundary. Stevenson can control a game and while he may not get the national attention that others will get, Stevenson is a hard runner to bring down.
Last week, the Eagles made it a point to stop Stevenson. They held him to just 25 yards rushing on 12 attempts. He added 6 receptions for 64 yards, three of them for first downs. This is where the Dolphins need be disciplined at on defense.
Stevenson will stay in to block but will slide off to become a dump off receiver and that is where he can make big gains. If the Dolphins can take Stevenson out of the game, the Patriots running game will take a big hit.
Behind Stevenson is Ezekiel Elliiot who managed 29 yards on the ground last week on seven carries. He caught five balls for 14 yards.