The 3 players the Miami Dolphins have to account for on the New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to head home after two weeks on the road with a division win and a 2-0 record. Stopping these three New England Patriots would be a great start to getting a win.
By Brian Miller
Hunter Henry or Mike Gesicki? This will be an interesting match-up between the Miami Dolphins and their former star tight end.
Last week, Henry accounted for two of the Patriots touchdowns and each week Mac Jones becomes more and more comfortable with his tight end. Henry is well-rounded and as such he is a good blocker as well.
This is completely different than Mike Gesicki who in his first game with the Patriots managed three receptions on only three targets.
Tonight, we should expect Gesicki to be more involved in the game for the Patriots. We should expect to see two TE sets with Gesicki and Henry both running routes with quick passes from Mac Jones.
With the Patriots not having big threats at WR, Miami should expect one or both TEs to be heavily involved in the passing game for the Patriots. So much so that if the Dolphins can't stop them, the Patriots could move up and down the field easily.
Miami needs to force Jones into making throws to his WRs and to do that, the defense has to take away the run game, the RB out of the backfield as a receiver, and both tight ends.