The 3 players the Miami Dolphins have to account for on the New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to head home after two weeks on the road with a division win and a 2-0 record. Stopping these three New England Patriots would be a great start to getting a win.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins have the ball, Matt Judon is the wrecking ball that the Dolphins have to avoid. He can drop back in coverage and collapse the passing pocket.
Judon finished last week with one sack, three tackles and two quarterback hits. Jalen Hurts tends to move around in the pocket and then take off, Tua tends to stay in the pocket and take unnecessary hits.
Working in Tua's favor is his quick release and that should stop Judon from getting coverage hits but Tua has to be quick as the Patriots are going to try and take away those quick reads and force him to move around, this is where Judon could have a big game.
If Miami can operate their offense with success and the Dolphins offensive line can play like they did last week, Judon will not be much of a factor. He will, however, disguise his blitzes and both the LT and LG need to be aware of delayed rushes.
I suspect the Patriots will disguise safety blitzes from the outside which will allow Judon to split the gaps and get in Tua's face. Again, this is all predicated on Belichick taking away the quick throws with rolled coverage on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.