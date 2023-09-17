The 3 players the Miami Dolphins have to account for on the New England Patriots
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to head home after two weeks on the road with a division win and a 2-0 record. Stopping these three New England Patriots would be a great start to getting a win.
By Brian Miller
Christian Gonzalez made a first game impact for the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins will need to know where he is at but can he stop Waddle or Hill?
Rookie first-round corner, Christian Gonzalez had one pass defensed, one sack, and made seven tackles in the week one loss to the Eagles. He was stuck covering the Eagles top WR duo of A.J. Brown and De'Vonta Smith. This week it doesn't get any easier.
Gonzalez' first game was good but he won't get an easy week against the Dolphins and Miami will try and expose his inexperience. His play is going to be critical. The Patriots can't expect him to play man-up against Hill or Waddle so they will have to use safety or slot corner help to take away the middle of the field where Tua is deadly.
Gonzalez is a key to the is game because if he plays the scheme correctly, he could be in position to dictate the Dolphins passing game. On the other side, Jonathan Jones will be tasked with the same job and it will come down to how well they can shade Hill and Waddle while allowing a slot corner or safety to cover someone else.
They can't cover Waddle and Hill one-on-one so regardless they will need help. Miami's job is to make them get help. If the Dolphins offense can make the Patriots adjust constantly, the Dolphins will have a field day picking apart the Patriots defense.