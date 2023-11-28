The 4 best Miami Dolphins players not getting the respect they deserve in 2024
Whether they have names that everyone recognizes or names only a few have heard of, these Miami Dolphins players are not getting the respect they deserve.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have the 2nd best rushing offense in the AFC this year and that is in large part to Raheem Mostert.
Mostert is quietly having his best season as a professional. His 785 yards have already eclipsed the season totals in his past 8 seasons, minus one, last year's 891 yards. He is on pace to blow that away this season.
Mostert is making the most of his carries. He averages 5.2 yards per carry and his 13 touchdowns lead the NFL, two ahead of Jalen Hurts and two ahead of Christian McCaffrey. He also has two receiving TDs.
This year, Mostert was at his best when he was splitting carries with De'Von Achane but on his own, he has been equally impressive. He is running with much more conviction and giving Dolphins fans every reason to rethink the need for an RB this past off-season.
Mostert is still under contract beyond this season and that is a good thing. A healthy Achane and Mostert is a great combination that Mike McDaniel was using perfectly.