The 4 best Miami Dolphins players not getting the respect they deserve in 2024
Whether they have names that everyone recognizes or names only a few have heard of, these Miami Dolphins players are not getting the respect they deserve.
By Brian Miller
2023 may indeed be the final year of Jerome Baker on the Miami Dolphins roster but if it is, he is making a strong case to stick around.
Baker has been playing consistently well this year. In his 11 games, he has 2 interceptions and 65 tackles. 44 of those are solo tackles. He has 1.5 sacks as well. It seems that Fangio's system is a good fit for Baker but every now and then, his old habits show up.
While Baker is playing better, it could be because David Long is playing with him. Long has been quietly having a very good season. His 70 tackles lead the team and he has four tackles for loss this season and one sack.
The Dolphins linebackers as a unit are playing much better with Fangio's system kicking in. Andrew Van Ginkel is not only making a case for another couple of years but also a nice contract extension. Let's face it, Van Ginkel has become a big fan favorite and his play has overshadowed the play of Long.