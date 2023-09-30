The 4 players that will dictate whether the Miami Dolphins win or lose on Sunday and why Andrew Van Ginkel is key
The Miami Dolphins have the talent to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and five players stand out as being the deciding factor in all of it. Andrew Van Ginkel could be the most important on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins have the ball, no one on offense will be more under pressure than Connor Williams and if he can't play, that falls on Liam Eichenberg.
So far this year, there is almost nothing to complain about the Dolphins offensive line play. They have been fantastic and truth be told, everyone is surprised, well everyone but the Dolphins themselves.
On the other side of Williams, in the trench, is probably the best DT the Dolphins have played this year, Ed Oliver. Oliver is disruptive and rarely gets beaten consistently. He can collapse a pocket, sack the QB, and disrupt the running lanes whether they are 1 and 2 gaps runs or 3/4 gap runs.
Oliver sees the field very well and he can slide into holes. Williams will be tasked man up on Oliver and he may not get help from Robert Hunt or Isaiah Wynn every time depending on how the Bills line up. If Williams struggles or worse aggravates his groin injury, the Dolphins could have some troubles.
If Williams plays well and keeps Oliver in check, the Dolphins offense will have time to throw and space to move and that will lead to points on the board.