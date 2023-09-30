The 4 players that will dictate whether the Miami Dolphins win or lose on Sunday and why Andrew Van Ginkel is key
The Miami Dolphins have the talent to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday and five players stand out as being the deciding factor in all of it. Andrew Van Ginkel could be the most important on Sunday.
By Brian Miller
If there is one player that the Miami Dolphins need to have a great game, it's Jevon Holland.
PFF has Holland ranked as the top safety in the NFL after three weeks and there is a reason for that. He has been playing at a very high level. The Dolphins defense under Fangio is set up to put the safety in position to make plays and so far this year, that is what Holland has done.
On Sunday, he will need to provide run support against quality running backs in James Cook and Damien Harris. When they don't tote the rock, Latavius Murray does.
When he isn't supporting the run, he will need to help the cornerbacks defend two of the best WRs in the league, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. Davis is a very underrated WR and is often overlooked given the presence of Diggs.
If that were not enough, Holland will also have to watch for the very capable duo of Dawson Knox and rookie Dalton Kincaid at tight end.
Holland has been playing great football and this week, he will need to do so again.