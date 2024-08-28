The 5 biggest surprises Miami Dolphins fans are talking about after team cuts to 53
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are finally at the 53-man roster limit, but there will be more changes coming in the next 24 hours, and as a result, several players who made the initial 53 may be looking for work soon.
Prior to Tuesday's cuts, Miami decided to release Mike White and Jordy Fortson. It seemed as though Miami was going to start making roster changes quickly, but no other moves were made until Tuesday.
By the time 4:00 p.m. rolled around, fans were left scratching their heads and applauding at the same time. Here is a look at the five biggest surprises of the 2024 Dolphins cuts.
The Dolphins cutting Erik Ezukanma and keeping only four WRs.
If you have been following this site for a while, you would know that we thought Ez-E might be on the block this year, but after he played well in the preseason, it appeared that was a dead issue. Then, he got injured again, and his time in Miami was uncertain. The Dolphins releasing Ezukanma was surprising, but his injury may have been enough to keep other teams interested in claiming him. That would pave the way to bringing him back on the practice squad. The Dolphins have to do something, as injuries have piled up, and now they have only four healthy wide receivers on the roster. That is playing with fire.
Miami released their only long snapper and kept an undrafted rookie lineman
Blake Ferguson was a late release, and that boggled the minds of Dolphins fans. Ferguson has been nearly perfect as the Dolphin's long snapper, and the fact he had no competition for the position means the Dolphins are hoping to bring him back after waivers. The Dolphins did opt to keep undrafted rookie Andrew Meyer. It is unclear if he took snaps on special teams, but he looked good when he was on the field. For now, he stays on the roster, but that may not be the case in a couple of days since the situation is fluid. The loss of Ferguson will be a head-scratcher until he rejoins the Dolphins or signs elsewhere.
Storm Duck took the Dolphins fan base, by...well...storm.
Undrafted corner Storm Duck had a great training camp and preseason, so much so the Dolphins felt compelled to release CB Nik Needham. That move didn't have fans smiling but seeing Duck make the roster was something most fans were hoping for. The rookie joined the Dolphins with a big contract for an undrafted player and he immediately started to show the Dolphins why he belongs on the roster. Now, he will have to keep it up every week but for now, he made an NFL roster.
Dolphins opt to keep four tight ends after keeping two in 2023
In 2023, the Dolphins kept Durham Smythe and Julian Hill on the final roster. This year they are keeping Smythe, Hill, Jonnu Smith, and Tanner Conner. It's a bit surprising as most believed three was the absolute this year. When Miami released rookie Hayden Rucci, fans assumed that the team would stick with the three but Conner makes it another year after showing he was making strides during camp.
10 offensive linemen make the roster, and they are not making fans impressed
Aaron Brewer is still injured and may be put on IR this week, according to some speculation on social media. Lester Cotton has experience but hasn't been nearly as consistent as he should be. Jack Driscoll may be playing center, but he looked bad against the Buccaneers. Liam Eichenberg does not look ready for a breakout year, and the rest is Armstead, Jackson, undrafted rookie Andrew Meyer, and left tackle Patrick Paul. The guard positions are especially suspect and in need of upgrading.