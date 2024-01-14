The 5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 Miami Dolphins season
The Miami Dolphins became the 2nd team to get bounced from the NFL postseason on Saturday night and with it, the 2023 season came to an abrupt halt.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may have a quick offense loaded with speed but they still can't get the play in on time.
In 2022, the Miami Dolphins suffered through an incredible amount of delay of game penalties because they couldn't get the personnel or the play called in time. This was seen center-stage during the Dolphins' loss to the Bills in the Wild Card round last season. It happened again on Saturday against the Chiefs.
Miami may be quick but if they can't get the snap off in time, there is a problem and the Dolphins regularly take up as much of the play clock as they can. This is something that a savvy defender will pick up on. When the clock is ticking down to zero, it is much easier for a defender to jump the snap. If he is off-side, it won't matter because the offense will get the delay penalty.
In 2023, the Dolphins were flagged 5 times for delay of game. The league average, 4.9 puts Miami in the middle at 12th overall. While the Dolphins improved in this area, cutting the number by three, they had 8 in Mike McDaniel's first season, 5 is still too high.
This does not account for how many times Tua Tagovailoa had to rush the play to get the snap off in time or the delay in getting the play into the huddle. Communication issues from the sideline to the quarterback is a problem that needs to be fixed.
Tua Tagovailoa is a good quarterback but he doesn't improvise well and if they are not at the line of scrimmage quickly, he can't pre-read the defense and that leads to problems.
