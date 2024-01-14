The 5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 Miami Dolphins season
The Miami Dolphins became the 2nd team to get bounced from the NFL postseason on Saturday night and with it, the 2023 season came to an abrupt halt.
By Brian Miller
All teams in the NFL suffer injuries but the Miami Dolphins can't overcome theirs.
In 2022, the Dolphins lost Tua Tagovailoa throughout the season due to a concussion. They struggled without him but came one drive away from beating the Bills in playoffs (because they couldn't get the play in on time). Miami struggled without their QB but other injuries took their toll.
2023, well, it was far worse. Miami couldn't overcome the decimated defense and the "next man up" mentality doesn't work when the next man was plucked off the street. There is nothing wrong with Justin Houston or Bruce Irvin but they have no vested interest in the Dolphins. They are playing for money at this point. They haven't been around to be emotionally attached to the team.
Miami went through far too many injuries and at some point, you have to wonder if it is time to change the personnel in the trainer's room. In 2023, the Dolphins didn't just lose a few players.
Bradley Chubb, Jevon Holland, Jaelan Phillips, Connor Williams, Xavien Howard, Raheem Mostert, Andrew Van Ginkel, Isaiah Wynn, Cameron Goode, Jerome Baker, Robert Hunt and Salvon Ahmed. They all missed games and several were placed on IR.
That says nothing about the players like Jalen Ramsey, Jeff Wilson, Terron Armstead, De'Von Achane, Chris Brooks, and River Cracraft all sat out four weeks or more on IR.
The next man up works great when there is a next man up. Miami went through this entire season with only Austin Jackson starting every game on the offensive line. The Dolphins used Liam Eichenberg at center almost the entire year.
Next up: Chris Grier hasn't learned anything.