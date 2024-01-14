The 5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 Miami Dolphins season
The Miami Dolphins became the 2nd team to get bounced from the NFL postseason on Saturday night and with it, the 2023 season came to an abrupt halt.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier and Stephen Ross want to win a Super Bowl but the Miami Dolphins are not ready for that level yet.
Time continues to tick for Stephen Ross and with Chris Grier at the helm of the team, it is going to continue to tick. The Dolphins are not ready to compete with winning franchises and there is a lot of blame to go around but we are going to start with Grier.
Miami spent time this off-season knowing they needed to address several positions on the roster. Those same positions need to be addressed in 2024. In other words, Grier didn't do his job correctly.
The offensive line performed well enough but the deficiencies were masked by the fast-paced offense. They did great run blocking but not so much with pass protection. Grier did nothing to fix that problem last off-season.
Linebacker also had issues in 2022 and was a need in 2023. Miami could have used help at the position in the draft but Grier opted for Cam Smith in the 2nd round with his first pick of 2023. Smith sat out all but a handful of defensive plays.
Grier isn't a good evaluator of talent when it comes to the draft and the fact he has been around as long as he has, involved with the scouting department prior to his elevation to GM is a problem as well.
Another year is in the books and another year we are questioning what Grier does well. Contracts are bloated, the team could have big cap problems, and the roster is not built to last. After a 2019 full rebuild, the Dolphins are actually not much better than they were then.