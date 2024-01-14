The 5 biggest takeaways from the 2023 Miami Dolphins season
The Miami Dolphins became the 2nd team to get bounced from the NFL postseason on Saturday night and with it, the 2023 season came to an abrupt halt.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not need to make a change at head coach, but Mike McDaniel is not the boy genius many say he is.
After two seasons as a head coach, Mike McDaniel still has a lot of growing to do. His schtick with the team is going to grow old pretty quickly if the Dolphins can't make strides toward being a great football team.
If we look at this team, we have to admit that the negative naysayers of the national media were right. The Miami Dolphins were frauds in 2023. While the Dolphins were able to beat up the bad teams, they got punched in the mouth by more physical and well-rounded teams.
Miami managed to only beat the Dallas Cowboys who at the time they played them were above .500. It took five field goals from Jason Sanders to do it.
Since the Dolphins played the Washington Commanders, Miami could only produce a 30-point high for the remainder of the season. That came against the Jets. They scored 27 against the Titans in a loss, and scored, 22 against the Cowboys, 19 against the Ravens, 14 against the Bills, and 7 to close the season against the Chiefs in the playoffs.
While they were without Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at different times in those games as well as Raheem Mostert, the reality is McDaniel's play calling left a lot to be desired and when the games were on the line, the play calling was horrible, ineffective, and predictable.