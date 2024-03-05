The 5 "can't miss" first round prospects the Miami Dolphins must consider at 21
By Brian Miller
For the first time since becoming an NFL head coach, Mike McDaniel will have a first-round draft pick to use. 5 players will not mess it up.
The Dolphins are not drafting where they want to be in 2024. That would be pick 32 but if they want to continue competing and still build a roster for their future, they need to start drafting players that will be cornerstones on their roster.
The 5 2024 NFL Draft prospects could very well be the best options for the Dolphins at pick 21.
Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon - Center
The Miami Dolphins may not want to draft a center and it would be out of character for Chris Grier to do so in the first round. Then again, he drafted Austin Jackson a lot higher than most expected. Powers-Johnson has been on the tips of Miami Dolphins fans' tongues since the Senior Bowl and it hasn't waned.
Powers-Johnson is one of those players that simply doesn't quit. He didn't quit when he was relegated to playing on the defensive side of the ball and he didn't quit when he moved to the offensive line. In fact, he played much better and clawed his way into a starter.
At the NFL level, he is viewed as a can't-miss center prospect.
The Dolphins need someone to play center because Liam Eichenberg is better as a guard and Connor Williams will be a free agent. This is a draft pick that makes a lot of sense and fills a big need for Miami.