The 5 "can't miss" first round prospects the Miami Dolphins must consider at 21
By Brian Miller
There are only a couple of draft prospects that play wide receiver that could draw interest from the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins need help at wide receiver. So much so that the team may have to address the position once again in the first round. After drafting Jaylen Waddle three years ago, it's time to find another prospect to keep the Dolphins' offense consistent for the next few years and beyond.
Xavier Worthy - Texas - WR
Worthy is fast. He has Tyreek Hill-type speed and the comparisons between the two are accurate. Naturally, Hill is 100% proven and is as tough as any receiver in the league. Worthy has the speed and is capable of beating coverage on any reception.
For the Dolphins, Worthy would be an immediate help but his long-term use is a key. Miami would basically be drafting Hill's eventual replacement and that is a good thing to do now. Worthy could have two or three seasons to learn from Hill before taking over when Hill leaves.
This is forward-thinking for the Dolphins and putting Waddle on the outside opposite Hill and Worthy in the slot could be an amazing distraction of speed and misdirection as defenses would not be able to take all three out of the game plan.
NOTE: I thought of Brian Thomas here. The LSU receiver has put up great numbers, especially last year when he posted 17 TDs on 68 receptions for over 1,100 yards but he reminds me a lot of DeVante Parker. A tall player that fits the prototype image but has physicality issues in his game. He lacks toughness and doesn't use his body well in tight coverage. He also has a problem with consistency.