The 5 "can't miss" first round prospects the Miami Dolphins must consider at 21
By Brian Miller
There is no question that the Miami Dolphins need to address the offensive line so it shouldn't be a surprise to see another option on this list.
Graham Barton - Duke - Guard/tackle/center
The way the Miami Dolphins use their offensive linemen, versatility is important and Barton can play the entire offensive line. This is a value that few players have. At the NFL level, he projected more as a guard but he could be the answer to challenge Liam Eichenberg for the starting center job. Yes, I sill believe that is the plan for the Dolphins.
Barton doesn't fit the outside tackle position as well and that is o.k. Miami doesn't need to draft him to play tackle. Knowing that he can is a safety net just in case they have no choice. His value is on the interior of the line.
There is a lot to like about Barton. He is a physically imposing player who reminds me of Richie Incognito in terms of how he plays with an attitude that he can't be beaten. This is important and something Miami has been lacking on the interior of their line.
If Barton can excel at center, he can lock that up for years to come and it would be smarter to move him to that spot if he can handle it.