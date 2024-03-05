The 5 "can't miss" first round prospects the Miami Dolphins must consider at 21
By Brian Miller
There is one player in this draft who may be available at 21 that the Miami Dolphins should run to the podium for.
Troy Fautanu - Washington - Guard/Tackle
There are only a handful of players in my time watching the NFL Draft, dating all the way back to 1980 that I have pounded my desk for. Jason Taylor and Christian Wilkins. This year, that player is Fautanu.
If you have been following me for the last 17 years you know that I am 100% against drafting offensive linemen in the first round. Now, I'm 99%. This is the guy that can be Miami's future.
Physically tough at the point of attack. Body mass and size, 6'-3", 317 pounds, that is built for the NFL, Fautanu solves Miami's problems at left guard this year and then left tackle next year if Terron Armstead leaves. I have said this before so I am not wavering on it.
Fautanu is the safest pick the Dolphins could make at 21 if he is there. I think, however, that someone will jump up to 21 if he is still on the board.
Fautanu is athletic for his size. For his size he is mobile and quick. He has football intelligence and doesn't succumb to a lot of pass-rushing moves. He can handle bull-rushing attacks with a good base and moves well to recover keeping his feet balanced.