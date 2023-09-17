The 5 Miami Dolphins players that will decide tonight's victory over the Patriots or cause them to lose
The NFL can sometimes be a game of inches and sometimes a game of seconds, for the Miami Dolphins, tonight's game could come down to the play of five individuals, or the lack of play.
By Brian Miller
Raheem Mostert and the other running backs could be the deciding factor in whether or not the Miami Dolphins leave New England with a victory.
Bill Belichick has spent his career taking away the strengths of another team and forcing them to beat his team with the other players. Miami's offense is stacked with talent from Tyreek Hill to Jaylen Waddle in the passing game and should the Patriots take away the Dolphins passing game, it will land on the legs of Miami's running backs.
Mostert could and should be expected to play a huge role in tonights outcome. Whether it is to kill time and extend drives or take over the offense should the Patriots successfully defend against the Dolphins passing attack.
There is big play ability in Mostert but there is also a tendency to get tripped up by the last defender. I would assume that Belichick wants Miami to beat them on the ground where his front seven can control the trench. I also believe that the Patriots will not pressure Tua as much and instead focus on their coverage. This would allow Mike McDaniel to use his backs out of the backfield and Mostert could be an easy outlet.
No matter what the Patriots do on defense, Mostert and the Dolphins running backs could be the biggest reason Miami wins or loses tonight.