The 5 Miami Dolphins players that will decide tonight's victory over the Patriots or cause them to lose
The NFL can sometimes be a game of inches and sometimes a game of seconds, for the Miami Dolphins, tonight's game could come down to the play of five individuals, or the lack of play.
By Brian Miller
Take a pick along the offensive line, I will take Isaiah Wynn who could have the biggest role on the Miami Dolphins offense.
Wynn is likely going to start again at left guard and whether we see Kendall Lamm or Terron Armstead on the outside, it will be Wynn's job to keep Tua clean and open lanes for the running backs.
The Dolphins should be fine on the right side. Austin Jackson did a great job last week against the elite Chargers edge rushers and Robert Hunt is more than capable of holding his position. Last week Wynn looked good at guard and this week needs to be another grand performance.
If the offensive line can put up another good game this week, many fans will be taking deep breaths for the first time in years. The Patriots front is very good and they will try and keep pressure on Tua using what will likely be three or four man stunts as I expect the Patriots to rely more on coverage than pressure to stop Miami's offense.
If the Dolphins offensive line, Wynn at LG specifically, can open holes at the line, Miami's running backs will be able to control the tempo and clock and that very well may be the difference between a victory, a loss, or even a close game.