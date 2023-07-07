The best and worst Miami Dolphins draft picks of General Manager Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
Jaylen Waddle may have been a big hit for Chris Grier and company but his drafting of Hunter Long...not so much for the Miami Dolphins.
Could Hunter Long become a player Miami wishes they invested more time in? Maybe but the Dolphins moving Long to the Rams as part of the Jalen Ramsey trade was nothing short of a steal.
Long played sparingly in his short time with Miami. He caught one pass for 8 yards. Drafted in rond three of the 2021 draft, Long never made an impact on the roster. He spent most of his time injured in his rookie season and last year couldn't get on the field as Mike McDaniel's offensive system didn't seem to have a place for him.
Is this a case of Chris Grier missing on a player or a coaching change that left the player without a role? In the case of Hunter Long, it is a bit of both but at the time he was selected, many believed he was the backup plan to Mike Gesicki's eventual exit but he didn't show over two seasons that would be the case. I suppose we will know more now that he is gone.