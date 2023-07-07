The best and worst Miami Dolphins draft picks of General Manager Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
When Chris Grier took over the Miami Dolphins his biggest challenge was to find a quarterback but in his first year officially in charge of it all, he chose Christian Wilkins instead.
Wilkins has become one of the most consistent players on the Miami Dolphins roster and the biggest question surrounding him is when or if the Dolphins will pay him. His contract, currently playing out on the 5th year option, will be over after 2023. Miami can tag him but a new contract is what is needed.
Wilkins has been the heart and soul of the defense. His enthusiasm is only masked by his incredible play on the field. If the Dolphins were winning more, Wilkins would get the recognition that he deserves and isn't getting. Considering the Dolphins have yet to give him a new contract, we have to wonder if they see a guy they simply can no longer afford in the long term.
In this case, Grier drafted very well and considering he also drafted Raekwon Davis a yaer later and signed Zach Sieler after a short stint with the Ravens as a 7th round pick, Grier has been able to identify great talent for the defensive front which is one of the reasons Miami has such a high-ranking Dline across NFL teams.
Wilkins has been a stud for the Miami Dolphins but so far, Liam Eichenberg has been just so-so.
Liam Eichenberg is a player that Chris Grier not only drafted but traded up for. It isn't that Eichenberg is a bad player it is more or less a case of Eichenberg not developing fast enough. His rookie season was average and he was injured last year.
Eichenberg has played much better when he is supported on the outside and while some fans are ready to give up, they shouldn't. There is a lot of potential in Eichenberg but the issue for many is that a 2nd round pick should be showing more consistency and shouldn't need to develop as much two years into a career.