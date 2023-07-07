The best and worst Miami Dolphins draft picks of General Manager Chris Grier era
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have hit big home runs with Wilkins and Waddle but Jaelan Phillips could end up being Chris Grier's HOF draft pick.
There is so much to love about Jaelan Phillips and while he has yet to take the NFL by storm, that day is coming or at least most if not all fans think it is. Phillips has the potential to be another Jason Taylor. His work ethic is undeniable and his attitude is even better.
On a football field, Phillips still has to work on his first-step moves to the quarterback and we should see a big difference this year with the Cover-Zero package out of the defensive playbook. Phillips should blossom under Vic Fangio and fans should consider this year to be a good barometer of what is to come. As a 2021 first-round pick, no one should be complaining or wondering who Grier should have taken instead.
The same can be said about Jevon Holland and while this is not a simple footnote, Holland is also looking to breakout this year under Fangio and so far has been a steal for Chris Grier in round 2 of the 2021 draft.
Is the verdict in on Austin Jackson yet? It isn't looking good.
Austin Jackson spent last year on the IR most of the season and the season before that he was not very good. Many draft pundits believed the Dolphins overly reached for Jackson in the first round of the 2020 draft and it appears they may be right.
Chris Grier still believes that Jackson will develop but not enough to pick up his 5th year option. For Jackson, any chance of him remaining with the Dolphins will depend on what he does this year but for now, it appears that Jackson wasn't the best choice at number 18 overall.