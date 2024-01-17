The best and worst moves made by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins made some moves to make the roster better, some worked, some didn't, and some still make no sense.
By Brian Miller
Many fans are still wondering why the Miami Dolphins gave up anything for Chase Claypool.
When the NFL trade deadline approached, both media and fans believed that a big move was coming down the pike. Instead, the Dolphins made a quiet move for disgruntled pass-catcher Chase Claypool.
The deadline came and went and Claypool was the Dolphins big prize. Miami obtained the WR and a 7th-round pick from the Bears for a 6th-round selection.
Claypool started his career on the inactive list but managed to play in 9 games. He was targeted two times in three different games and once in one game. In his 9 games with the Dolphins, he managed a total of 4 for 26 yards and did not reach the end zone.
Some fans believed and waited to see him take on a more Deebo Samuel-type role in McDaniel's offense. He did not take a single hand-off.
Claypool simply couldn't make an impact and to this day, many still wonder what the point of bringing him on board was for. He will be a free agent come March.