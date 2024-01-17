The best and worst moves made by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins made some moves to make the roster better, some worked, some didn't, and some still make no sense.
By Brian Miller
If Miami Dolphins fans were upset that the team let punter Thomas Morstead leave in free agency, they surely were not thrilled with Jake Bailey.
Bailey was a former Pro Bowl punter and ended his New England career in Bill Belichick's doghouse. When he was released, the Dolphins jumped in. They should have stuck with bringing Morstead back.
Bailey's addition looked good on paper but he was out-kicked in camp by undrafted rookie Michael Turk. It was a close race but Bailey simply was too erratic this year.
Against the Chiefs in the postseason, Bailey shanked two punts but throughout the year he was inconsistent. It wasn't a good move for a team that ended up needing a punter more than they thought they would. Despite the fact Bailey was good at getting the ball inside the 20, he was far from his former Pro Bowl self.