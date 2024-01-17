The best and worst moves made by the Miami Dolphins in 2023
The Miami Dolphins made some moves to make the roster better, some worked, some didn't, and some still make no sense.
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins entered the 2023 season, it was a foregone conclusion they would somehow add a running back.
De'Von Achane turned out to be that back. A mid-round draft pick, Achane was far from the flashy trade talk that included Jonathan Taylor and Dalvin Cook. When they re-signed Raheem Mostert, it was a cast-off as an additional depth piece.
Mostert had other thoughts and the Dolphins paid attention.
Mostert finished the season tied for the TD lead and at the age of 31 looked as though he was in his 20's and not 31. Mostert defied the odds from the start and his physical running was impressive to watch.
The great news is that he is under contract for another season and doesn't have a lot of wear and tear on his body considering that 2023 was his first full-season of a heavier workload. The emergence of Achane made the Dolphins backfield one of the best in the NFL.
The decision to keep Mostert and avoid unneeded trades worked out well for Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel.