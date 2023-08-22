The biggest moves the Miami Dolphins will have to make in 2024 whether they want to or not
As we arrive at the precipice of the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will need to also look ahead to the 2024 season and Chris Grier is going to need to make some big moves whether he wants to or not.
By Brian Miller
Chris Grier loves to go cheap with offensive lineman but he better be prepared to spend in free agency next year or commit to the NFL Draft. He is going to have a problem.
Connor Williams will be a free agent and wants an extension sooner rather than later. Austin Jackson is going to be a free agent and likely won't be back leaving a hole at right tackle and Robert Hunt, perhaps the most consistent offensive lineman on the Dolphins roster is also looking at a potential Free Agency trip.
Overall, the Dolphins stand to lose three of their five offensive lineman, have a left tackle has a big injury history, and a left guard position that is completely unsettled. Making the entire situation worse is that Grier has tried to go cheap with his depth and Liam Eichenberg isn't panning out the way they had hoped.
The Dolphins offensive line could see significant changes during the 2024 off-season. Even if Grier retains Williams and Hunt, he will still need to commit to filling right tackle and left guard whether he wants to or not. The best case scenario for Grier is finding a LG that can step in, play consistently well, and solve the position this year.