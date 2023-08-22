The biggest moves the Miami Dolphins will have to make in 2024 whether they want to or not
As we arrive at the precipice of the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will need to also look ahead to the 2024 season and Chris Grier is going to need to make some big moves whether he wants to or not.
By Brian Miller
Quarterback shouldn't be a big problem for the Miami Dolphins in 2024 unless, yes unless, Tua Tagovailoa's 2023 leaves as many questions as last year did.
Miami is committed to Tua Tagovailoa in 2024 with the 5th year option having been picked up but if Tua falters this year the Dolphins will need to find a veteran QB with experience and fans will be throwing stuff at their TV after Miami let other QBs go elsewhere.
Miami's biggest decision will absolutely involve Tua Tagovailoa.
The Dolphins have to decide if he is worth keeping beyond the 2024 season and that decision may very well come before the 2024 season begins. If the Dolphins like what they see in 2023, they should get him under contract before 2024 otherwise they could end up spending far more than the market will dictate after this season.
If Tua suffers more injuries this year, the Dolphins hands will be tied and they will need to wait out the 2024 season before they can lock him up without worry.