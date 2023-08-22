The biggest moves the Miami Dolphins will have to make in 2024 whether they want to or not
As we arrive at the precipice of the 2023 season, the Miami Dolphins will need to also look ahead to the 2024 season and Chris Grier is going to need to make some big moves whether he wants to or not.
By Brian Miller
The 2021 NFL Draft will play a big role in the Miami Dolphins 2024 off-season and it starts with who stays, who goes, and who gets the 5th year option over a new contract.
If Chris Grier has done anything right, and he has done plenty correctly, the 2021 NFL Draft produced some of the absolute best prospects in recent memory. Now, that drafting is going to cost the Dolphins.
Both Jaelan Phillips and Jaylen Waddle will be under contract for 2024 but the Dolphins have to decide if they will pick up year five. They likely will and should. That will cost them money. They also will have to make a decision on Jevon Holland who was drafted in round two.
Holland won't carry a 5th year option for Grier but he will still need to make a decison on Holland's future as well. Will he extend him a year earlier and avoid free agency or a rise in salary in 2025 or will he let 2024 ride out under the final year of his contract?
Will either Phillips or Waddle get new deals next off-season or will Grier wait them out until after the 5th year option is complete? Add in the situations with Raekwon Davis, Zach Sieler, and Christian Wilkins, and then throw in the Tua Tagovailoa contract situation and 2024 could be one of the most expensive for the Miami Dolphins in franchise history.