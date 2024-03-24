The complete Miami Dolphins roster you need to see to understand their current needs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have about 65 players under contract and a roster that will eventually hold 90 players. There are more than a few holes on the roster.
Currently, the Dolphins have around $5-6 million to spend but will get another boost in June when Xavien Howard's contract is terminated officially. Between now and then, the Dolphins have the draft, will sign undrafted rookies, and still add more free agents. Eventually, the roster will be full.
The question fans are asking is whether or not this roster has all of the starters in place. That is both a yes and a no kind of situation. For the most part, yes they have the starters locked down but on the other hand, they can still add competition for more than just depth and a final 53 spot. Yes, there is room for competition for a starting job.
The following is a look at each position and where they stand in terms of roster size compared to what they will have on opening day or in cap.