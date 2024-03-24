The complete Miami Dolphins roster you need to see to understand their current needs
By Brian Miller
2 of 5
Quarterback: For all intent and purpose, this unit is full. Miami will add a 4th QB for camp and that QB will likely be an undrafted rookie.
- Roster size - 4 for camp, 3 for the season
Clear starter: Tua Tagovailoa
- Current roster: Tua Tagovaila, Mike White, Skylar Thompson
Running back: The Dolphins could look to add another runner to the backfield but it is unlikely as they seem content to run it back in 2024.
- Roster size - 7 for camp, 5 for the season
Clear starters: Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane
- Current Roster: Raheem Mostert, DeVon Achane, Jeff Wilson, Jr., Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed, Alec Ingold
Tight End: There are some who believe the Dolphins will draft a TE this year in round two but I don't see that as a possibility. I think the TE group the way they have it now is what they will enter the season with aside from a rookie.
- Roster size: 6 for camp, 3 or 4 for the season
Clear starters: Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe
- Current Roster: Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Jody Forster, Tanner Conner