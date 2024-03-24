Phin Phanatic
FanSided

The complete Miami Dolphins roster you need to see to understand their current needs

By Brian Miller

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs / Kara Durrette/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 5
Next

Quarterback: For all intent and purpose, this unit is full. Miami will add a 4th QB for camp and that QB will likely be an undrafted rookie.

  • Roster size - 4 for camp, 3 for the season

Clear starter: Tua Tagovailoa

  • Current roster: Tua Tagovaila, Mike White, Skylar Thompson

Running back: The Dolphins could look to add another runner to the backfield but it is unlikely as they seem content to run it back in 2024.

  • Roster size - 7 for camp, 5 for the season

Clear starters: Raheem Mostert and DeVon Achane

  • Current Roster: Raheem Mostert, DeVon Achane, Jeff Wilson, Jr., Chris Brooks, Salvon Ahmed, Alec Ingold

Tight End: There are some who believe the Dolphins will draft a TE this year in round two but I don't see that as a possibility. I think the TE group the way they have it now is what they will enter the season with aside from a rookie.

  • Roster size: 6 for camp, 3 or 4 for the season

Clear starters: Jonnu Smith and Durham Smythe

  • Current Roster: Durham Smythe, Jonnu Smith, Julian Hill, Jody Forster, Tanner Conner
Home/Dolphins News