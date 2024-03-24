The complete Miami Dolphins roster you need to see to understand their current needs
By Brian Miller
3 of 5
Wide receiver is a problem for the Dolphins but the offensive line isn't as bad as it was before the league new year.
Wide Receiver: The Dolphins need veteran help or a top rookie to elevate this unit. This can not be the Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle "only" show in 2024. The return of Berrios and Cracraft will help round out the roster but the missing pieces are behind Waddle and Hill, the 3rd and 4th WR spots unless someone can step up.
- Roster size: 10-12 for camp, 6 for the season
Clear starters: Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Ramsey
- Current Roster: Tyreek Hill, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Erik Ezukanma, Jaylen Waddle, Braylon Sanders, Anthony Schwartz, Mathew Sexton,
Offensive Line: The Dolphins have their starters in place for all but one position but there is room for improving at least one more. The center position is solved for now but guard and backup left tackle remain problems, and yes, backup LT is very important with Armstead.
- Roster size: 15 for camp, 8-9 for the season
Current Starters: Austin Jackson - ??? - Aaron Brewer - Eichenberg/Wynn - Armstead.
- Current Roster: Austin Jackson, Ryan Hayes, Terron Armstead, Kion Smith, Isaiah Wynn, Robert Jones, Chasen Hines, Liam Eichenberg, Jack Driscoll, Aaron Brewer, Lester Cotton,