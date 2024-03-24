The complete Miami Dolphins roster you need to see to understand their current needs
By Brian Miller
The front seven of the Miami Dolphins defense looks a lot different that last year.
Linebacker: The Dolphins made quite a few changes to their roster as they are being remade by Anthony Weaver into a more physical unit.
- Roster Size: 15 for camp, 9 for the season
Current starters: Jordyn Brooks, David Long, Anthony Walker
- Current roster: Brooks, Long, Walker, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode, Duke Riley, Channing Tindall, Zeke Vandenburgh, Bradley Chubb (injured), Jaelan Phllips (injured) NOTE: Chubb and Phillips will not participate in off-season or training camp.
Defensive line: Gone are Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis who signed elsewhere. Miami is hoping that the several moves they made will replace them but the draft may provide the final option to do so.
- Roster size: 10 for camp, 5-6 for the season
Current starters: Zach Sieler is the only sure starter
- Current roster: Neville Gallimore, Da'Shawn Hand, Jonathan Harris, Benito Jones, Isaiah Mack, Daviyon Nixon, Brandon Pili, Zach Sieler