The Dolphins have nothing to worry about from this division rivals free agency additions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have rocked their free agency period but fans should be thrilled compared to what the Patriots did.
The New England Patriots entered free agency with one of the highest amounts of cap space in the NFL. Naturally, you would think that with a lot of money, a new head coach, a new general manager, and a new way of thinking, the Patriots would be able to make a splash.
Yeah, they didn't.
The Patriots spent big on Mike Onwenu giving him a 3-year extension for $57 million. That made sense and it kept one of their own in the fold but the Patriots didn't make moves to take a leap forward and clearly they are rebuilding.
When the biggest news is a trade of Mac Jones, it isn't going to be a pretty season for Patriots fans and the rest of the AFC East will love it.
Antonio Gibson
The Patriots are hoping that Gibson will help the team convert to a more running offense. The four year veteran has 2,643 yards with 32 starts in 61 games. He has 22 touchdowns and another 7 through the air.
Still, the Patriots are giving him a 3 year deal worth up to $11.2 million. He is a decent running back but he isn't going to scare defenses.
Sione Takitaki
After five seasons with the Browns, the primarily inside LB will join New England on a 2-year $6.6 million contract. In his career, he has 36 starts and has contributed only 4 sacks and 268 combined tackles.
It will be interesting to see if Takitaki becomes a starter on their defense. He is an average LB with the potential to be better. The Patriots are paying for what they hope he can be.
Austin Hooper
Hooper's best days are behind him and the Patriots are still holding that "TE" offensive mindset it seems. Hooper has been in the league since 2016 and has played with four different teams. Last year he played with the Raiders after a season in Tennessee.
Hooper will pair with Hunter Henry and it is a bit surprising they didn't keep Mike Gesicki for another year and let him play with a different QB. They hardly used Gesicki last year and it would be surprising if they use Hooper all that much this year.
Hooper had only 25 receptions last season so anything above that would be a bonus for New England.
K.J. Osborn
Osborn may be the best free-agent addition for the Patriots but even that is a stretch. He signed a 1-year $4 million contract. The former Viking posted decent numbers as a mid-range receiver. The Patriots who don't have a good WR room are hoping that they get a player who will contribute more.
OVERALL
There is nothing that the Patriots did with all that cap space that should worry the rest of the AFC East and whatever they do in the draft won't elevate them from the bottom of the division this year.
What may be the funniest part of the Patriots free agency is what they didn't do.
The Patriots, according to owner Bob Kraft, were willing to spend more money or at the very least match what the Titans offered Calvin Ridley. Ridley chose the Titans for two reasons, one, his girlfriend didn't want to live in Boston, and two, Ridley didn't want to play in cold weather.
The Patriots could throw enough money at him to convince him otherwise. Yes, the Patriots Dynasty is truly dead.