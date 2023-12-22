The Dolphins' injury report isn't good news with the Cowboys coming to town, but there are no excuses
Mike McDaniel spoke to the media on Friday and the news for several players isn't good as the Dolphins game against the Cowboys inches closer.
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins are going to beat the Cowboys on Sunday, they will do so without several starters by the looks of it. It isn't good news but there are no excuses.
When the Dolphins hosted the Jets last weekend, their roster was a mess. Injuries have limited players from playing and so far, this week isn't promising for several of them.
- Robert Hunt will not return this weeked.
- Austin Jackson isn't ruled out but he is questionable.
- Tyreek Hill has been limited in practice.
- Jevon Holland isn't likely ready to play.
- DeShon Elliot is close but still in concussion protocol.
- Xavien Howard is still questionable.
The news about Hunt isn't much of a surprise. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue for weeks now and as a result, McDaniel said he will remain out again this week. The news on Jackson is fluid. He returned to practice on Friday but was limited. Jackson being out would be a big hit on the Dolphins' already thinning offensive line.
Jackson's return to practice at least means he is getting healthier. The question is whether or not the trainers will allow him to play. McDaniel tends to leave the decision on players being active up to the trainers. This week, Jackson is going to be a legit game-time decision.
He isn't the only one. Xavien Howard is dealing with a hip issue and he too may end up seeing his availability come down to pre-game warmups. If Howard can't go, Nik Needham will take the outside and likely cover Brandin Cooks.
DeShon Elliot is in the final stages of the concussion protocol but he isn't cleared yet. Miami can make that decision on Saturday and if he clears, he will play but clearing is the first and only step that matters and right now he has not.
While Holland hasn't been officially ruled out, he is dealing with MCL sprains in both knees and it won't matter if one is healthier than the other, he isn't practicing. The Dolphins will see more Brandon Jones this week with Holland likely out.
Of course, every Dolphins fan is watching the health of Tyreek Hill. He practiced on Friday, as did De'Von Achane and both should be good to go but Hill is an important watch. While he may play on Sunday, he too will need to show he isn't experiencing any setbacks when he warms up on Sunday before the game.