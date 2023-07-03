The Evolution of the Miami Dolphins Logo
By Chance Horan
Since the Dolphins conception in 1966 they have had six logos with a range of different styles and changes
Starting off while in the AFL, the Dolphins logo would still be the same colors we all know and love: orange and aqua, but the dolphin on the logo would be lower down and uncentered and would be a lighter shade of aqua as well. It would also rock a helmet with the letter "M" on it. The Dolphins would use that logo from 1966 to 1973. The first logo change would not have much change, but it was noticeable nonetheless. The orange would become brighter on the sun and the helmet, and they would use that logo from 1974–1989. In the final iteration of that logo, it would become the darkest orange on the sun and helmet, and the dolphin would become slimmer. After the 1996 season, they would ditch that style, opting for something more cartoonish. From 1966–1996, for thirty years, they would win their only two franchise Superbowls dawning that logo.
In 1997, the Dolphins logo would get an extreme overhaul; besides keeping the same Dolphin with a helmet in a sun theme, the style would change drastically. They would opt to go with a more cartoonish style to look like mascot "T.D.", the Details on this logo would really put emphasis on outlines and defined edges. This Logo would be a tad bit controversial, with the fanbase split on whether they liked it or not. This would be a forgettable era for the team, going 127-129 and winning three playoff games with the logo.
In 2013 change would happen again after fifteen years,the Dolphins would go from childish and cartoonish to more of a modern and sleek style in 2013. The logo would ditch the helmet and moves up more in a diagonal angle surrounded by the sun still. The Team would use that logo for four years and then in 2018 the sun would become a darker shade of orange. With that taking us to the current day with that logo since 2018.