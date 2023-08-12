The expected sloppy first half keeps Miami Dolphins from blowing up the game but stays down by six
The Miami Dolphins should be running away with this game but instead they find themselves down at the half behind Mike White and backups on both sides of the ball.
By Brian Miller
The Atlanta Falcons lead tonights game at the half, 6-0 after missing an extra point on the only TD and score of the game. Aside from that lone drive, the Dolphins defense has done a good job at keeping the Falcons from moving the ball.
On the other side of the game, Miami's offense should be up 21-6 at the half. Miami's offense has moved the ball consistently and have gained chunk yards on a few plays but Mike White has lost an consistency when they reach the Red Zone.
White led the team on a long opening drive but threw an interception in the end zone. The pass was batted around but was a tight window to thread. On the team's next trip into the endzone, he missed an open WR when he threw the ball behind him crossing outside in the end zone. That was on 4th and goal.
The Dolphins would go for it again on 4th and goal at the end of the half and White's pass to Tyler Kroft was tipped and fell out of Kroft's reach.
Overall, the Dolphins offense has looked decent. Specifically Erik Ezukanma, Myles Gaskin, De'Von Achane, and Braxton Berrios have stood out.
It is always tough in the first preseason game but Miami has done well with eliminating pre-snap penalties. Miami finished the first half leading in every statistical category but the scoreboard.
The offensive line has had some ups and downs but the offense is missing Terron Armstead, Connor Williams, and Austin Jackson. Liam Eichenberg has been inconsistent and Miami has looked better when Isiah Wynn has been in the game.
Again, there is so much you can nitpick about a first preseason game but there has been plenty of reasons to be excited about what is to come.