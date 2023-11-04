The four Miami Dolphins defensive players that will positively impact Sunday's game
They say that any game of football is won or lost as a team and while that may be true, individuals who excel at their assignments make it easier for everyone else.
By Brian Miller
Sunday morning will be all about football for Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs fans and a loss will most certainly ruin the day for each fanbase. Not to mention the rather long trip home.
The Dolphins and the Chiefs should have been a primetime match-up but instead, Germany will host the two 6-2 clubs in what could be one of the best games of the 2023 season. Miami's high-powered offense against the Chiefs consistently-methodical offense.
On paper, the Dolphins offense should match well with the K.C. defense. This should give the Dolphins plenty of scoring opportunities as well as an opportunity to control the tempo and the clock. The Chiefs offense knows in order to win, the same task is in front of them.
The best way to keep Miami's offense off-balance is a defense that keeps them off the field and out of rhythm. That is what awaits Miami's defense as well.
Stopping the Chiefs comes down to stopping Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce and forcing their offense to win with other players. That task is daunting but it can be done and these four players will need to step up.