The glitch in the Matrix that almost ruined the Miami Dolphins fan base Sunday
There are two different Miami Dolphins fans, the ones who attended the game at SOFI Stadium and those that watched the game at home. Both cheered in the final moments of the game but the home fans almost broke their TVs.
By Brian Miller
If you don't know what I am talking about, you are probably one of those Miami Dolphins fans were live at the stadium. For the rest of us, sheer joy turned into sheer terror for about a second when a blip turned the CBS broadcast blue.
So many Miami Dolphins were on the verge of celebrating an amazing final sack of Justin Herbert to seal the game when a CBS broadcast glitch turned the screen blue just as the Dolphins defense swarmed on Herbert.
Herbert was sacked on the play, Miami took over on downs, and Tua took a knee complete with a secured hand-off from Connor Williams. Williams said the snap issues were "opening jitters" to which many fans are not buying.
On Sunday though, it was the "glitch" that had everyone talking....and laughing after it was all said and done. Imagine if when the game came back on the ball was in the air for a 40 yard pick up? The conspiracy theorists would be in full swing today.
Still didn't see the entire play? The Dolphins released video of the final defensive play in all it's glory and even that had fans asking where the blue screen was.
For the day, Miami's defense was run up and down on but in one series they were able to get the pressure on Herbert for three plays. Miami's defense on the last series sacked Herbert twice and forced an intentional grounding call that set up 2nd and 20.
It wasn't a great day for the Dolphins defense but a win is nonetheless a win and the way the unit finished the game is reason to believe that while a lot of work needs to be done, they have a defensive team that does not quit.