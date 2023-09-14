The Good, The Bad and the Ugly Week 1( Win over the Chargers)
The Miami Dolphins started there season with a bang last week with a big win over the Chargers. Let's break down the good, the bad and the ugly.
By dwest
The Good should be a big reason why we won week 1 against the LA Chargers last week. The offensive was clean, effective and explosive. Hard not to be excited to see the offense fire on all fronts. Breaking that down further Tua Tagovailoa had a monster game and made all the throws when it counted most.
Personally, he looks poised and alert. Can't help but love what Tua is doing on the field. Hill led the WR in a big way, finding holes and making the Chargers defense look silly. He couldn't be stopped and made the big catches happen when it was needed most. The offensive line shined brightly, not allowing any sacks to a Chargers team that has a ton of talent. Seems like the media and the NFL have taken notice of this Miami Dolphins offense. The beautiful thing it is game one and we were missing some good players on the offensive line and running attack.
The Bad was something that can be easily fixed through coaching and better decision making. The Miami Dolphins didn't win on the turnover battle last week. After two fumbles and a interception it was clear we missed out on a few chances at points whether a field goal or touchdown. The offensive group must be take better care on snaps and Tua's one bad throw could have been costly. This week we should focus on not turning over the ball.
The Ugly spots came from our defense and they did manage to seal the game for us but we need more of this big play through out the game. While the DL made pushes all game our LB core seem one step to late on every play. Both our safeties were very busy wrapping up playmaking in the deep secondary in which most of time it was a running back. Kudos to the Elliot/ Holland duo to be productive and alert on the plays. To me it seemed our LB was not ready for the task this week but I am sure we will see more improvement after Week 1.