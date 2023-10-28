The Jalen Ramsey era with the Miami Dolphins starts Sunday against the Patriots
The Jalen Ramsey era will begin with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday against the Patriots after he cleared IR and was added to the active roster.
By Brian Miller
The speculation surrounding Jalen Ramsey's return has finally ended. The Miami Dolphins removed their cornerback from the IR list and now have him activated for the game Sunday. Ramsey will make his Dolphins debut at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
Out since the start of training camp, Ramsey defied the medical odds. He vowed to return to the field ahead of schedule after a meniscus injury required surgery. He has been doing sideline work for a while and participated in team practices this week.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Parry Nickerson lost his roster spot so the Dolphins could bring Ramsey to the 53. What is a mild surprise is that the Dolphins did not put Cam Smith on IR instead. That move is an indication that his foot injury is one, not too serious, and two, they still feel he will be able to contribute at some point this year.
The Ramsey news is exciting for a number of reasons. Miami made him an off-season trade target and have yet to reap the benefits on the field. Miami is dealing with banged-up players in the secondary including Xavien Howard who has been dealing with a groin injury. Howard is listed as questionable.
Many fans and media wonder how Ramsey will be in his first action of the year. He has stayed in shape and has been working with the team, especially in conditioning. While he is expected to start Sunday against the Patriots, he will be on a short leash and monitored closely. It is highly doubtful that he plays the entire game. If Miami gets a big lead, expect Ramsey to sit.
No matter how much he plays, the fact he is back is good enough and fans will be able to cheer for him on Sunday. The Dolphins face New England before traveling next week to Germany to face the Chiefs.