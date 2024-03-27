The Jets top FA signings are nothing Dolphins fans need to worry about
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have been pretty happy with how free agency turned out given the circumstances of the salary cap. Jets fans maybe not so much.
Should the Dolphins fans worry about what the Jets did with their own free agency signings? There are only three that truly standout and even those are not considered game changers.
Javon Kinlaw
Kinlaw is a versatile defensive tackle that can play up and down the line but he isn't the player the 49ers expected when they drafted him in the first round, pick 14 overall, in 2020. He has only started 28 games since arriving in San Francisco.
Kinlaw was a player we earmarked as a potential bridge replacement for Christian Wilkins but he signed with the Jets on a one-year $7.25 million deal. There is a lot to like about Kinlaw but also there is a chance he may not contribute as much as fans of the Jets are hoping.
Kinlaw will fit nicely into the Jets front rotation but his arrival isn't one that will put fear into opposing offensive lineman.
Mike Williams
Williams is an incredibly talented WR and has the size that teams covet in a wideout. In New York, he will give Aaron Rodgers a big target to go along with the shifty Garrett Wilson. When healthy, Williams can be tough to cover and in the Jets offense, he will provide disadvantages to opposing defenses.
The problem for the Jets is they are banking on Williams staying healthy. He has yet to finish a single season with every game being played. Last year he missed all but three games. In his seven seasons, he has only crossed the 1,000-yard mark twice.
There is a lot of potential for Williams in New York but he may not be the player that takes the offense to another level. He is coverable even though he is physical. It will be a matter of how the Jets use Garrett with him on the field.
Tyron Smith
Smith is an incredibly good left tackle. He is one of those players that can lock down his side of the field easily. Smith easily is one of the best LTs in the NFL and has consistently been good. From 2013 to 2019, Smith made the Pro Bowl and was an AP All-Pro twice. In 2021 he was a Pro Bowler again.
In the league since 2011, Smith has never missed a start in a game he played and this is where the question marks come in. Smith is a lot like Terron Armstead. When he is on the field, he is good but staying on the field is a problem.
Smith has not played a full season since 2015. He has missed at least three games since and in two seasons missed the majority of the season. The Jets are taking a risk that they believe will benefit them. Regardless, Smith's presence on the team is a good one but his play on the field will come down the same problem Miami has with Armstead. Availability.