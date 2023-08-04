The Longest 60 yards in team history
Dan Carpenter the Unlikely star
By Chance Horan
Dan Carpenter, who was born on November 25, 1985, in Nebraska, was an all-around star in his early years, being great in the classroom and on the field. He became a two-time all-state and two-time all-league selection as a kicker and punter. Carpenter would stay in that region of the United States, going to the University of Montana. He would attend there for all four years, going 75 of 103 field goals (72.8 percent) and punting 71 times for a 41.8-yard average.
Carpenter would end up going undrafted in the 2008 draft, but the Dolphins would sign him as an undrafted Free agent. The Dolphins would have a positional battle over who was going to be the starting kicker between Jay Feely, who ended up getting cut during camp, and Dave Rayner, who was cut in June, leaving the job up to the rookie Carpenter.
Carpenter's and the Dolphins record kick would happen in the middle of his four-year stint in Miami. It would be a week 13 game during the 2010 season where the Dolphins would welcome the Cleveland Browns to town in a pretty uneventful matchup of two below average teams with a 3-0 lead before the Dolphins would drive down the field at the end of the first half with Matt Carpenter coming up with the opportunity to tie that game at three. Carpenter would line up a kick from 60 yards, and he did what he did his entire career. He drilled that kick, tying the game at three. Unfortunately, the Dolphins would lose the game.
Despite Losing that game 13 years ago, and with the Dolphins existing in the NFL since 1970, that has been the longest kick in Franchise History.