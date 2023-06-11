The many names of the past Miami Dolphins stadiums
By Chance Horan
The Stadium of many names has had a very extensive history in that regard, with various name changes over the decades
When the expansion Dolphins team joined the NFL in 1966, they played at the Orange Bowl and shared it with the Miami Hurricanes football team. The stadium that was built in August of 1987 was originally named Joe Robbie Stadium after the owner. The name would stick for almost a decade, from 1987 to 1996, with a Super Bowl being held there in 1989. The name would change for the first time to Pro Player Park in 1996, then to Pro Player Stadium the very next year. During that span, in 1993, the Dolphins would have to share their stadium with the newest Miami franchise, the Miami Marlins and they would bring success winning two world series there.
Proceeding 2005 the Dolphins would never have a stadium name that would stick for longer than a couple years. The many names of the stadium going from Dolphins Stadium 2005-06, Dolphin Stadium 2006–09, and then Land Shark Stadium 2009–10. In 2010 a name would stick for 6 years being called Sun Life Stadium from 2010 to 2016.
The new era of the stadium would occur in August of 2016, when the team agreed on an 18-year deal worth $250 million with Hard Rock Cafe Inc. Before the stadium was sold, it would have a massive overhaul and makeover in 2015, with nothing being left behind. Making it look like how we know today.
Over the years, the Dolphins' stadiums have hosted some massive sports events. They have held two world series with the Marlins, in 1998 and 2003, with them being crowned champs in both years. The biggest event in football, the Super Bowl, has been held in Dolphins Stadium six times, the first time being the Bengals vs. 49ers Super Bowl in 1989, and most recently in 2020, hosting the Chiefs and 49ers was the reason for the stadium being refurbished.