The Miami Dolphins 2023 season has a lot of amazing memories, what might your all-time memory be?

With the 2023 season underway the Miami Dolphins teams looks to be a apart of something great! This article in the comments I would love to hear your favorite Dolphins Memory! Our fanbase has seen some of the most exciting and rough times.

By dwest

Oct 25, 2009; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Greg Camarillo (83) runs the ball during
My memories have been dated back to the early 1990's so personally I missed many of the old Miami Dolphins team but I have one memory that has stuck with me. Greg Camarillo who was undrafted from Stanford takes me back to Dec. 16, 2007, in which the Miami Dolphins were 0-13 going into that game. We fought and stayed in that game.

Now Camarillo had only one catch to his name going into that week so still a new player in the NFL. That year I had hoped we would win just one game and show some heart. In that memory, I remembered a Ravens team who had a talented defense but Miami made a huge statement to take the game to overtime.

Hard to fathom as a fan a team that had been undefeated before also was close to being winless. As soon as I saw Camarillo was open he had the step to run downfield and break the winless season. At this point in college Camarillo had never had a touchdown in college but was known for moving the chains with his hands and hard-nosed play.

To this day it is still one of my favorite memories as a Dolphins fan. So what is your favorite memory as a Dolphins fan? Comment on what it is and I will highlight it in the next article! I will give my thoughts and the backstory on each one. Look forward to seeing what our fan base has as their favorite memory!

