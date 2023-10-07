The Miami Dolphins 2023 season has a lot of amazing memories, what might your all-time memory be?
With the 2023 season underway the Miami Dolphins teams looks to be a apart of something great! This article in the comments I would love to hear your favorite Dolphins Memory! Our fanbase has seen some of the most exciting and rough times.
By dwest
My memories have been dated back to the early 1990's so personally I missed many of the old Miami Dolphins team but I have one memory that has stuck with me. Greg Camarillo who was undrafted from Stanford takes me back to Dec. 16, 2007, in which the Miami Dolphins were 0-13 going into that game. We fought and stayed in that game.
Now Camarillo had only one catch to his name going into that week so still a new player in the NFL. That year I had hoped we would win just one game and show some heart. In that memory, I remembered a Ravens team who had a talented defense but Miami made a huge statement to take the game to overtime.
Hard to fathom as a fan a team that had been undefeated before also was close to being winless. As soon as I saw Camarillo was open he had the step to run downfield and break the winless season. At this point in college Camarillo had never had a touchdown in college but was known for moving the chains with his hands and hard-nosed play.
To this day it is still one of my favorite memories as a Dolphins fan. So what is your favorite memory as a Dolphins fan? Comment on what it is and I will highlight it in the next article! I will give my thoughts and the backstory on each one. Look forward to seeing what our fan base has as their favorite memory!