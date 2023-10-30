The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and on a collision course with the 6-2 Chiefs
The Miami Dolphins are 6-2 and on a European collision course with the 6-2 Kansas City Chiefs.
For some teams, this is no crazy feat. Is anyone shocked that the Chiefs are 6-2? No, but it has been since 2001 that the Dolphins had this record. It has not all been pretty, yet the Dolphins are getting it done while setting records along the way, despite a large amount of injuries.
The Miami Dolphins started the season at 6-2 a total of eight times, in the 1974, 1977, 1982, 1992-1994, and 2001 seasons. If you are halfway good with numbers, you can see that it has been a while. Still looking through history, 75% of the time the Phins have had a 6-2 start they have made the playoffs. If nothing else, that is promising.
1,014 yards in 8 games and one of only four players to do this. Take a guess at who we are discussing...Tyreek ‘The Cheetah’ Hill. Can he knock out another 1000 in the final games of the season? That is his goal and I believe he can pull it off if Tua is kept upright. Waddle had 121 yds against the Pats getting him 480 for the season, 1000 for the total of the season is in grasp. The Phins have plenty of options if one is double covered or has an off game, this is very clear. Even Claypool snagged a grab!
Next week they show up against another 6-2 team. They lead the East while next week’s opponents lead the west of the conference. The only major difference here is the Chiefs lost last week and Mahomes has been under the weather. Oh, and this game is in Germany. The Phins have a battle ahead of them, but how is Kansas City really looking?
No need to be coy, Patrick Mahomes is a beast. He has two rings, and he also has two seasons with 5k passing yards. The Chiefs are strong in the passing game. The downside for them is the D-line and if Chris Jones misses multiple games, the Chiefs are going to have a serious problem. This is synonymous with the Dolphins, who also have injuries piling up. This could easily be a battle of the offenses in Germany. It could be very high-scoring and down to the wire. It should be a fun game to watch.