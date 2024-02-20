The Miami Dolphins are in a good position to draft a top guard in this year's draft
In the NFL, an offensive guard is a position not normally isn't drafted high and that benefits the Miami Dolphins.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a hole in their guard position. Pick the left side or the right. If both sides become a hole, the Dolphins made that mess themselves.
Robert Hunt is a free agent and the Dolphins will have to make a financial decision with him. As a result, they may create a hole or avoid one. My concern is that Chris Grier will view others as capable of filling any holes on the line.
Liam Eichenberg played center last year and he was good enough not be horrible. He is good enough to not be horrible at guard. Robert Jones is better but still inconsistent. The Dolphins, however, will not progress until they have a line that can be far better than adequate.
This year, the NFL Draft is deep with talent at guard and the Dolphins are in a position to land one of the top guys. Maybe two of them. Most Dolphins fans will not complain if the Dolphins double down on guards in the first two rounds.
The Dolphins will pick 21st overall and 55th in round two. Here are potential guard additions.
Troy Fautanu - Washington
Fautanu can play both guard and tackle and that could be ideal for the Dolphins who, if we are being honest, could use help at both positions. He played with a quarterback, Michael Penix, Jr., who has a similar skill set to Tua Tagovailoa.
Fautanu will be drafted in the first round but he is expected to go in the 2nd half of the first. That sets up a potential marriage with the Dolphins.
Graham Barton - Duke
Barton is versatile and is another 2nd half, first-round prospect. Barton, like Fautanu, is versatile. He has played guard, tackle, and center and that should be something Miami looks for. The only downside is that while he is capable of playing all three, can he be elite at a single one?
Barton projects better at guard in the NFL. He has solid footwork and uses his frame well. Good enough in pass protection, he is better in run blocking. Barton is listed as one of the top center prospects in the draft as well, and that is another Dolphins need.
Given the depth at guard in this year's draft class, the Miami Dolphins could trade down from 21 and add more draft picks and still land two top prospects.
Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
Beebe is projected to be a mid-2nd round draft pick and that bodes well for the Dolphins who have other positions they will need to address as well. Beebe is more of a power blocker and that can sometimes hurt him but he can hold his own and plays with more physicality than athleticism. For the Dolphins, having a bit more attitude on offense could be a good thing.
Zak Minter - Michigan
You don't come off a starting job for the NCAA Champion Wolverines without talent. Minter has great size, 6-6 and 322. He is a mass of a man. Minter could have been projected higher, currently rounds two or three, but he broke his leg against the Buckeyes and missed the playoffs and championship game.
Minter will be healthy for the season and the Dolphins should have him on their short list of guards in this year's draft. He is coachable and has not hit his ceiling.