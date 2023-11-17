The Miami Dolphins drafting of Tua Tagovailoa is looking pretty darn good right now
There will always be a debate about the 2020 NFL Draft and the selections of Tua Tagovailoa and other QBs in round one, but right now, Tua is standing out.
By Brian Miller
There will always be a debate about the Miami Dolphins drafting Tua Tagovailoa but one thing seems certain, they didn't make a mistake.
Can you truly compare QBs to each other? Dan Marino vs. John Elway vs. Jim Kelly vs. Joe Montana has always been a debate but each QB came with a different style of gameplay...and Montana has already publicly said Marino was the best QB ever so that debate is over.
In 2020, four QBs were drafted in the first round. Joe Burrow, number one overall, Tua Tagovailoa at pick 5, Justin Herbert at six, and Jordan Love at 26.
We will look at stats but there is much more to QB comparisons from this class than simply statistics. We will get to that, but let's take a quick look at the forgotten QB of that class.
Jordan Love sat his first three seasons behind Aaron Rodgers and he hasn't been lighting up the stat sheets since Rodgers left and Love took over the Packers.
Statistically, there is really no way to compare the two given the different circumstances, teams, and playing time. That being said, Love was never projected to be a top-10 QB in that draft class. He didn't simply fall out of the top 10 like Rodgers did in his draft. Some believe that Love was drafted too high.
Should the Dolphins have considered Love? Of course not, this was always a three-player race at the top.