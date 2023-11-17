Phin Phanatic
The Miami Dolphins drafting of Tua Tagovailoa is looking pretty darn good right now

There will always be a debate about the 2020 NFL Draft and the selections of Tua Tagovailoa and other QBs in round one, but right now, Tua is standing out.

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) breaks free for a first down against the New England
The Miami Dolphins wanted to draft Joe Burrow but whether we want to blame Brian Flores for not tanking or the Bengals for not trading doesn't matter now.

Joe Burrow Vs. Tua Tagovailoa

Player

TDs

Ints

Wins/losses

Yards

Rating

Joe Burrow

97

37

29-22-1

14,083

98.6

Tua Tagovailoa

71

30

27-16

10,624

97.5

Burrow has played in 7 more games than Tua over the course of their careers and has taken the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Tua has yet to play in a playoff game missing last year's with a concussion.

Injuries have been an issue with both QBs throughout their careers but while Tua has dealt more with concussions, Burrow has dealt with leg issues and now has a hand injury.

The comparison to Burrow is tough to debate for one big reason, Burrow went four picks ahead of the Dolphins and despite the rumors that Miami attempted to trade up with the Bengals to land Burrow, they didn't. In that reality, the Dolphins never had a real shot to draft Burrow.

