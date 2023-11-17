The Miami Dolphins drafting of Tua Tagovailoa is looking pretty darn good right now
There will always be a debate about the 2020 NFL Draft and the selections of Tua Tagovailoa and other QBs in round one, but right now, Tua is standing out.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins wanted to draft Joe Burrow but whether we want to blame Brian Flores for not tanking or the Bengals for not trading doesn't matter now.
Joe Burrow Vs. Tua Tagovailoa
Player
TDs
Ints
Wins/losses
Yards
Rating
Joe Burrow
97
37
29-22-1
14,083
98.6
Tua Tagovailoa
71
30
27-16
10,624
97.5
Burrow has played in 7 more games than Tua over the course of their careers and has taken the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Tua has yet to play in a playoff game missing last year's with a concussion.
Injuries have been an issue with both QBs throughout their careers but while Tua has dealt more with concussions, Burrow has dealt with leg issues and now has a hand injury.
The comparison to Burrow is tough to debate for one big reason, Burrow went four picks ahead of the Dolphins and despite the rumors that Miami attempted to trade up with the Bengals to land Burrow, they didn't. In that reality, the Dolphins never had a real shot to draft Burrow.